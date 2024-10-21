Get Relief with Active Management of Pain (AMP)

How Does AMP Help?

AMP is all about giving you the tools and skills you need to say goodbye to pain, improve your functionality, and get back to living your best life. You can choose to attend sessions at Greenwood CBOC or virtually for your convenience.

When and Where?

You can choose from Tuesday or Wednesday group sessions, either from 10:00-12:00 or 12:30-2:30. The time commitment is totally manageable: a 1-hour individual consult with our leaders, a 2-hour group session each week for 8 weeks, and some practice at home in between.

How to Join?

Ready to join this awesome program? Just ask your primary care, mental health, or specialty provider for an AMP referral. Don't let pain hold you back any longer - come join us and let's beat pain together!

Contact Us

For questions and additional information please email us at: VHALOUAMP@va.gov