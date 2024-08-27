Activations Team - Staff Spotlight
Introducing the Robley Rex VA Medical Center's new Hospital Activations Team - a dedicated group of staff members who serve as the planning team responsible for identifying, planning, managing, and executing the operational requirements necessary to bring a new facility into full planned operations. This team has been carefully selected based on their exceptional interpersonal skills, reliability, and passion for serving our Veterans. In this staff spotlight section, you will have the opportunity to get to know them and learn more about what it means to them to serve our nation's heroes.
Staff Spotlight - Meet the Activations Team
Michael Lemmons
Public Affairs Specialist
VA Louisville health care
Phone:
Email: michael.lemmons@va.gov
Meet Michael Lemmons, a seasoned Public Affairs professional with a proven track record of dedication to serving Veterans. With years of experience in the field, Michael has honed his skills in effectively communicating with diverse audiences and advocating for the needs of those who have served our country. His strategic approach to public affairs work ensures that he is able to effectively navigate complex issues and deliver results that make a real impact on Veterans' lives. Michael's commitment to serving Veterans goes beyond just his professional duties; he is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our nation. With Michael at the helm, Veterans can rest assured that they have a dedicated advocate fighting for their rights and well-being.
How would you describe yourself?
- I am a passionate thrill-seeker who thrives on living life to the fullest! I am a dedicated family man with an amazing wife, three incredible children, and a lovable goldendoodle. In my spare time, I love training in Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and coaching youth sports.
Describe what it is you do for the Activations Team at Robley Rex VA Medical Center
- As the Public Affairs Specialist for the Activations Team, I am responsible for crafting captivating stories, acting as a spokesperson, devising communication strategies, building relationships with community members and the media, and highlighting the amazing work of the Activations Team through compelling narratives, captivating photos, and dynamic social media content.
What are you looking forward to doing most while serving on the Activations Team and why?
- I am most excited about the transition to the new VA hospital. This move signifies a commitment to providing better healthcare services and facilities for our nation's Veterans. I am excited about the opportunities that this change will bring, including improved patient care, updated medical technology, and streamlined processes. In addition to the physical aspects of the new facility, I am also looking forward to utilizing this transition as an opportunity to educate and inform Veterans about the available services and resources they are entitled to. By effectively communicating with Veterans about their options and resources at our disposal, we can ensure that they receive the best possible care and support as they navigate their healthcare journey. This transition is not only a symbol of progress within our organization but also a chance for us to better serve those who have served our country.
Which of your professional accomplishments are you most proud of and why?
- I am most proud of the time I served in the US Army. The experience and training I received during my service has prepared me for any challenge that comes my way. From mastering discipline and leadership to developing problem-solving skills and resilience, my time in the Army has shaped me into a strong and capable individual. The camaraderie and sense of purpose instilled in me during my service has truly made a lasting impact on who I am today. I am excited to take everything I have learned from my military experience and apply it to new opportunities ahead, knowing that I am equipped with the skills and mindset needed to serve our Veterans. Serving in the US Army will always be a source of pride for me, as it has molded me into the confident and determined person I am today.
What is a fun fact about you that may surprise people?
- One fun fact about me that never fails to excite others is that I had the incredible opportunity to train with the legendary Muay Thai World Champion, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. As a lifelong fan of martial arts and combat sports, being able to learn from a renowned fighter like Nong-O was truly a dream come true. His expertise, precision, and intense dedication to the sport were truly inspiring and pushed me to new limits in my own training.
How do you achieve a balance between work and your personal life?
- By practicing good time management, staying organized, and prioritizing self-care. My days are filled with purpose and productivity as I carefully plan out my tasks, set achievable goals, and allocate time for both work and relaxation. With a well-organized schedule in place, I am able to juggle all of my responsibilities while still finding moments to take care of myself physically, mentally, and emotionally. Investing in self-care not only rejuvenates me but also empowers me to tackle challenges with confidence and resilience. This winning combination has allowed me to thrive both professionally and personally, making every day a rewarding experience.
How does it make you feel to serve our Veterans and why?
- As a fellow Veteran, there is no greater honor than being able to serve and support other Veterans in their time of need. The sense of purpose and fulfillment that comes from aiding my comrades in navigating the challenges they face post-service is immeasurable. Knowing that I am making a positive impact on the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country fills me with pride and excitement. Serving Veterans is not just a job or duty for me, it is a calling that brings me immense joy and satisfaction.
Thank you, Michael, for your hard work and dedication to Robley Rex VA Medical Center and the Activations Team.
Taylor Price
General Engineer
VA Louisville health care
Phone:
Email: taylor.price2@va.gov
Meet Taylor Price, a seasoned professional in the fields of Physics and Mechanical Engineering, specializing in musculoskeletal biomechanics. With a diverse background encompassing pharmaceutical operations, business analytics, and logistics, Taylor brings a wealth of experience to the Activations Team. Notably, his most extensive tenure has been in facilities management.
How would you describe yourself?
- I would consider myself as peaceable and practical, finding appreciation in the simple things, such as family, outdoor activities, live music, good food, and sports.
Describe what it is you do for the Activations Team at Robley Rex VA Medical Center
- As a project engineer, I help to maintain a safe and compliant healthcare environment for our Veterans and staff through project planning and design activities. My Activations team involvement includes the coordination of engineering solutions to bridge the gap between new hospital building design and current VAMC needs.
- Currently I’m tasked with developing and implementing utility requirements for the regulated medical waste sterilization equipment. In addition, I am working on creating a comprehensive map that outlines the interconnectivity and dependence between various facility systems that will be installed. These systems include lighting controls, pneumatic tube systems, building automation, and others. This mapping process is crucial for ensuring seamless integration and functionality of all systems within the new hospital.
What are you looking forward to doing most while serving on the Activations Team and why?
- As a member of the Activations team, I am provided the opportunity to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the overall scope of a healthcare system. Therefore, it is the cross-functional collaboration that I am most excited about.
Which of your professional accomplishments are you most proud of and why?
- I am a graduate of the VA Technical Career Field program. Personally, this accomplishment represents career stability and provides hope for a meaningful career with the VA.
What is a fun fact about you that may surprise people?
- I serve as the vice president of a 95-year annual family reunion, which has been held in Madison, West Virginia since 1929.
How do you achieve a balance between work and your personal life?
- Try to maintain as much organization as possible to promote work efficiency. This may include utilizing various tools to document and track projects/tasks. I also remain consistent in my daily activities outside of work, such as exercise/sports or meals, to sustain an awareness of how I am utilizing my personal time.
How does it make you feel to serve our Veterans and why?
- Purposeful. Although I am not directly involved with patient care, I am easily reminded of the direct impact of my role through frequent interaction with Veterans. I am constantly reminded of what I represent in the community.
Thank you, Taylor, for your hard work and dedication to Robley Rex VA Medical Center and the Activations Team.