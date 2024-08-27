Activations Team - Staff Spotlight

Meet Michael Lemmons, a seasoned Public Affairs professional with a proven track record of dedication to serving Veterans. With years of experience in the field, Michael has honed his skills in effectively communicating with diverse audiences and advocating for the needs of those who have served our country. His strategic approach to public affairs work ensures that he is able to effectively navigate complex issues and deliver results that make a real impact on Veterans' lives. Michael's commitment to serving Veterans goes beyond just his professional duties; he is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our nation. With Michael at the helm, Veterans can rest assured that they have a dedicated advocate fighting for their rights and well-being.

How would you describe yourself?

I am a passionate thrill-seeker who thrives on living life to the fullest! I am a dedicated family man with an amazing wife, three incredible children, and a lovable goldendoodle. In my spare time, I love training in Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and coaching youth sports.

Describe what it is you do for the Activations Team at Robley Rex VA Medical Center

As the Public Affairs Specialist for the Activations Team, I am responsible for crafting captivating stories, acting as a spokesperson, devising communication strategies, building relationships with community members and the media, and highlighting the amazing work of the Activations Team through compelling narratives, captivating photos, and dynamic social media content.

What are you looking forward to doing most while serving on the Activations Team and why?

I am most excited about the transition to the new VA hospital. This move signifies a commitment to providing better healthcare services and facilities for our nation's Veterans. I am excited about the opportunities that this change will bring, including improved patient care, updated medical technology, and streamlined processes. In addition to the physical aspects of the new facility, I am also looking forward to utilizing this transition as an opportunity to educate and inform Veterans about the available services and resources they are entitled to. By effectively communicating with Veterans about their options and resources at our disposal, we can ensure that they receive the best possible care and support as they navigate their healthcare journey. This transition is not only a symbol of progress within our organization but also a chance for us to better serve those who have served our country.

Which of your professional accomplishments are you most proud of and why?

I am most proud of the time I served in the US Army. The experience and training I received during my service has prepared me for any challenge that comes my way. From mastering discipline and leadership to developing problem-solving skills and resilience, my time in the Army has shaped me into a strong and capable individual. The camaraderie and sense of purpose instilled in me during my service has truly made a lasting impact on who I am today. I am excited to take everything I have learned from my military experience and apply it to new opportunities ahead, knowing that I am equipped with the skills and mindset needed to serve our Veterans. Serving in the US Army will always be a source of pride for me, as it has molded me into the confident and determined person I am today.

What is a fun fact about you that may surprise people?

One fun fact about me that never fails to excite others is that I had the incredible opportunity to train with the legendary Muay Thai World Champion, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. As a lifelong fan of martial arts and combat sports, being able to learn from a renowned fighter like Nong-O was truly a dream come true. His expertise, precision, and intense dedication to the sport were truly inspiring and pushed me to new limits in my own training.

How do you achieve a balance between work and your personal life?

By practicing good time management, staying organized, and prioritizing self-care. My days are filled with purpose and productivity as I carefully plan out my tasks, set achievable goals, and allocate time for both work and relaxation. With a well-organized schedule in place, I am able to juggle all of my responsibilities while still finding moments to take care of myself physically, mentally, and emotionally. Investing in self-care not only rejuvenates me but also empowers me to tackle challenges with confidence and resilience. This winning combination has allowed me to thrive both professionally and personally, making every day a rewarding experience.

How does it make you feel to serve our Veterans and why?

As a fellow Veteran, there is no greater honor than being able to serve and support other Veterans in their time of need. The sense of purpose and fulfillment that comes from aiding my comrades in navigating the challenges they face post-service is immeasurable. Knowing that I am making a positive impact on the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country fills me with pride and excitement. Serving Veterans is not just a job or duty for me, it is a calling that brings me immense joy and satisfaction.

Thank you, Michael, for your hard work and dedication to Robley Rex VA Medical Center and the Activations Team.