The mission statement of Volunteer services is "To strategically integrate volunteers, donations and community partners into VA operations so that they may supplement and sustain the care and services provided America's Veterans, their families and caregivers."



In Volunteer Services we recruit, train and manage all volunteers within the VA Medical Center - we solicit, receive, track and distribute all donations to the Robley Rex VAMC. We are located in the main hospital, Room A008 but we provide assistance through volunteers throughout the facility and in multiple services. We also provide supplemental transportation for Veterans who have medical appointments and who are ambulatory



To reach us please email VHALOUVAVS@va.gov or call