Veteran patients practice their swing on their journey to recovery

In many ways, the double meaning describes the experiences and treatment for inpatient Veterans at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (Lovell FHCC).

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, Veterans receiving care in the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program at Lovell FHCC teed off in RevelationGolf’s 12th annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament, held at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in North Chicago.

The event started with hamburgers and hotdogs, followed by a shotgun start on the course, and a longest putt competition, before concluding with cupcakes and awards.

RevelationGolf, a not-for-profit organization partnered with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, not only organizes the Veterans Day Golf Tournament for participating Lovell FHCC patients, but also runs the year-round Veterans Golf Program. The program provides weekly golf lessons to Lovell FHCC patients receiving inpatient mental health treatment and support related to PTSD, homelessness and addiction. Specially trained PGA and LPGA professionals and clinicians provide instruction to the patients.

“The biggest thing I see week to week is healing,” said Donna Strum, RevelationGolf’s co-founder and executive director. “We provide encouragement to the Veterans each week. They grow their social skills, create small achievable goals, and refocus from trauma. They’ve gone through the treatment for addiction and underlying stressors, but this program gives them an additional outlet to use as a form of recovery.”

Participation in the Veterans Golf Program for qualifying patients is completely voluntary. Veterans may take lessons for one to six weeks or longer if they take part in consecutive inpatient programs. Regardless of length, the program allows patients to practice new leisure activities, improve their game, build self-esteem and bond with fellow Veterans.

“Recreation therapy parallels life,” said Mental Health Inpatient Recreation Therapist Ryan Dollins. “Learning a new skill can bring frustrations, enjoyment and successfully completed goals. Recreation allows people to be in a less chaotic environment and work through issues that mirror what’s going on in their lives. Golf can keep patients from using again and away other dangerous behaviors.”

In some cases, Veteran patients are going through inpatient treatment for a second or third time. Patients may re-enter available programs because their life circumstances have changed since their initial treatment. Because of their past experiences, they know where to get the help and resources they need.

Christian Arnedo, an Army Veteran who deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 is currently receiving inpatient treatment for the second time.

“This program has offered me coping skills and recovery in all forms – psycho, social and environmental,” said Arnedo. “I learned these things in my previous treatment, but I wasn’t applying them. I’m more goal-oriented now. I learned the skills before, but now I have the desire to implement them.”

Arnedo played indoor golf and putted in the Chicago area as a child but said learning the importance of form and how it affects your golf game has been valuable. Noting that the golf professionals teach the patients very well.

“I live alone and I’m finishing school, but I need something positive to do outside of that,” said Arnedo. “I’m able to afford to do this, so I want to continue to play golf outside of this program and continue to develop this skill set.”

Before the Veterans began playing on Sept. 4, instructors and therapists reminded participants to, “play on your honor” during the game. Throughout the tournament, leaders and patients alike could be heard reminding themselves and others to pay attention, remain calm or be patient. Feedback was coupled with jokes, high-fives and encouraging words amongst the players.

“[Part of the reason I chose this inpatient program] is that it caters to Veterans,” said Miguel Perez, an Army Veteran who deployed to Afghanistan twice and is currently in the PTSD treatment program. “I get to be with other former servicemembers who experienced similar trauma to me and have been in similar places as me. Relating with others is really important in recovery. I plan to keep in touch with some of the other patients after we are discharged to help keep each other supported.”

Through the weekly program, Perez is learning how to relax better and enjoy social outings.

“[The golf program] has helped me learn to relax more and I’m learning patience,” said Perez. “When I first got out here, I was teed up and I wanted to get through so much material and make sure everything was done right. This teaches me to relax those tendencies. I’m not rushing through the game now.”

Beyond the tee boxes of Veterans Memorial Golf Course, the ultimate goal for patients participating in the golf program is to take the game and life skills practiced in a safe environment and use them for therapeutic and social purposes.

“We want them to take a positive interest in golf which they can take with them when they’re discharged,” said Strum. “The reasons behind the need for inpatient treatment often cause strained relationships with loved ones. Golf is something the Veterans can do with their family and friends. Golf opens doors to bonding.”