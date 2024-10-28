Veterans Day and Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony

Veterans Day and Marine Corps Birthday event at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 6 in the auditorium in Building 4.

When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Bldg. 4 Auditorium 3001 Green Bay Road North Chicago, IL





We will partner with Marine Air Control Group 48 again this year for our Veterans Day and Marine Corps Birthday event at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 6 in the auditorium in Building 4.

We’ve been fortunate for many years now to have leaders and other members of MACG 48 join us and conduct the Marine Corps Birthday cake-cutting ceremony. As is tradition, the oldest Marine residing in our Community Living Center will cut the cake with the youngest Marine in attendance to celebrate the 249th birthday of the Marine Corps.

We are also honored to welcome back the color guard from Lake County Detachment 801 of the Marine Corps League.

