Health services

Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy.

The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs.

Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.

