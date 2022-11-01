Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
Health services

Lovell Federal health care offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 4 locations serving northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.

Pharmacy

Primary care

Advice nurse

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:

  • Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
  • Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
  • Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
  • Offer improved access to VA services

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Emergency Department is a Level IV Emergency Service which provides medical services by emergency medicine specialists on a 24/7/365 basis to VA, Active Duty and retired DOD personnel and their dependents.  The Scope of Care includes pediatric through geriatric populations.

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

  • Medicine and nursing
  • Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
  • Physical and occupational therapy

Learn more about VA long-term care

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty service members, dependents, and retirees.

Learn more about our gynecology services.

Internal medicine

Your internal medicine physician (internist) guides your care and connects you with the treatments and services you need.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We  provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare to patients in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner. Services include:

  • Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization), and screening measures
  • Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions
  • Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise
  • After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility

Learn more about our internal medicine services.

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy.

The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs.

Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.

Learn more about our pharmacy

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Our womens health program offers complete health care for women veterans. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Breast health and pelvic floor therapy
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Mental health care

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Provides three levels of addiction treatment – residential, outpatient and aftercare – based upon the clinical and psychosocial needs of veterans with substance use disorders.

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.

The Mental Health Clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Veterans, active duty military members and their dependents, or TRICARE beneficiaries diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator.

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We offer care for military sexual trauma at our facility. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

Learn more about military sexual trauma

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:

  • Psychiatric and psychological counseling
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more about PTSD

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

Audiology and speech

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about our Audiology and Speech programs.

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

COVID-19 vaccines

Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Click on this link for information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Lovell FHCC for veterans, spouses, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, staff. Site includes information on Lovell FHCC's:

  • Visitor policy
  • Mask policy
  • COVID-19 testing 
  • COVID-19 vaccine appointments
  • Boosters
  • Unenrolled patient COVID-19 vaccine information

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Cardiology Section provides full service Cardiology services including consultative and continuing medical evaluations, compensation and pension evaluations, and performing procedures to include electrocardiograms,  cardiac echo sonography, ambulatory blood pressure, 24 hours to 30 days cardiac arrhythmia monitors,  24 hours blood pressure monitoring, and cardiac stress testing to include cardiac stress test with and without imaging modalities.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology

Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Dermatology Section provides full service dermatologic care to categories of adult beneficiaries.  Procedures performed include excisions of skin lesions, cutaneous biopsies, laser and light therapy. 

Endocrinology

Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid and parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Endocrine Section provides a full range of Endocrine care including Diabetes, bone health and other hormonal issues.  The Division provides Special Diabetes Education including insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring training programs. It provides expertise regarding hormonal issues specific to Women Active Duty DOD members and female veterans.  It serves as referral source for VA/DOD Autonomic Neuropathic Disorders. It provides fine needle aspiration biopsies of the thyroid and management of thyroid disorders.

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Gastroenterology Section provides full GI service including diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy; EGDs, colonoscopies, and ERCPs.  A comprehensive outpatient colo-rectal cancer screening program is conducted.  A new Hepatitis C treatment has been approved and is enrolling patients.  With the opening of the new GI Clinic video capsule endoscopy (VCE), esophageal manometry and 24 pH monitoring will be offered.  Clinic expansion includes plans to introduce ano-rectal manometry and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).

Hematology/oncology

If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Hematology/Oncology Section provides consultative services to all beneficiary categories for wide variety of conditions.  Services provided include Oral and IV chemotherapy to cancer patients, iron infusion therapy for primary care patients and immunosuppressive therapy in support of the Rheumatology, GI and Neurology Sections.  Procedures performed include bone marrow aspiration and biopsy for diagnostic hematology and oncology diseases.

Infectious disease

We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Infectious Disease (ID) Section provides in-patient and outpatient services for a wide variety of clinical Conditions. In-patient consults are seen by ID team members through their in-hospital stay, discharge and until completion of until antimicrobial treatment if continued after discharge. HIV-infected patients constitute the majority of patients seen in the out-patient clinic. Infection Control (IC) is championed by ID Division. The IC team is responsible for health safety of the patients and their families, healthcare workers, visitors, and volunteers as well as the cleanliness of air, water, and the inanimate environment. High risk infections, multi-drug-resistant organisms, and emerging pathogens are continuously and closely monitored.

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Tips for portion control
  • How to read a food label

  • How to make better food choices to manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar

  • Mindful eating techniques that will help you learn to slow down and be satisfied with smaller portions

  • Tips for dinning out at restaurants and in social gatherings

  • How to become more active using your free pedometer!

Learn more about our MOVE! program.

Nephrology

Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Nephrology Section provides evaluation and treatment of patients with acute and chronic kidney diseases.  These include kidney stone diseases, disorders of fluid and electrolytes and difficult to manage and complicated renal hypertension.  They provide oversight of in-patients requiring Hemodialysis.

Neurology

Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache motor neuron and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Neurology Section sees all patients with or suspected to have central or peripheral nerve disease as well as muscular conditions.  It performs EMG’s, EEG’s and LP’s as indicated and also has a neurologist trained in injection therapy as part of pain management to include the use of Botox. The Neurology Section provides care to all adult DoD and VA beneficiaries.

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. We provides Room Service and Enhanced Dining seven days a week to all residents, inpatients and lodgers. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Ophthalmology is the medical and surgical specialty involving the eyes and ocular structures. Our focus is to restore and preserve visual health. Our service is made up of eye physicians and surgeons, a registered nurse who serves as our surgical coordinator, health technicians, and administrative staff.

Learn more about our ophthalmology services here.

Optometry

Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The West Campus Optometry Clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered care to all ages of eligible patients. The department is a leader in clinical research, focused on the advancement of vision and ocular health of all beneficiaries.

Orthopedics

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:

  • Musculoskeletal trauma
  • Degenerative illnesses
  • Sports injuries

Otolaryngology

Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head and neck tumors
We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:

  • Nasal and sinus problems
  • Obstructive sleep apnea
  • Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
  • Voice and swallowing disorders

Palliative and hospice care

Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:

  • Pain and symptom management
  • Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
  • Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
  • Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
  • Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Learn more about our palliative and hospice services.

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is a branch of medicine which aims to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities.

Learn more about out physical medicine and rehabilitation services.

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Pulmonology Section provides a complete range of consultative, diagnostic and treatment services for patients with lung and breathing problems.  Disease conditions treated include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and pulmonary fibrosis.  Procedures performed include bronchoscopy, thoracentesis, biopsy, chest tube placement and sleep studies.

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Performs outpatient and inpatient studies in the following modalities:

  • General Radiology
  • CT
  • MRI
  • Ultrasound
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • Mammography
  • Bone Density (Dexascan)

Lung Cancer Screening Program

If you are a 50-80 year old veteran, current smoker or have quit in the past 15 years, a low dose CT scan could save your life.

Talk to your primary care provider today about whether you qualify for a consult. You can be screened with a consult at Lovell FHCC or in the community.

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

  • 24/7 nursing and medical care
  • Physical therapy
  • Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
  • Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
  • Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
  • To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.

Learn more about VA long-term care

Rheumatology

Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The Rheumatology Section provides diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases with the use of immunosuppressive treatments and joint injection procedures.

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:

  • Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
  • Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
  • Study your brain waves during sleep
  • Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
  • Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
  • Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep

Surgery

If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:

  • General surgery
  • Anesthesia
  • Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
  • Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
  • Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
  • Organ and tissue transplants

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

Learn more about Toxic Exposure Screening.

Transplant surgery

We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Post-operative care for FHCC beneficiaries who are recipients of solid organ transplants (live, lung, heart, kidney and Pancreas).

Links to Additional Patient Education Materials

1. http://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/immunosuppression.cfm

This is a link to the National Kidney Foundation website contain educational information tailored for the patient. Topics include rejection, infection, vaccination, new onset diabetes after transplant, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart disease, smoking cessation, weight, cancer, anemia, gout, bone disease, sexual activity & fertility, mental health, healthy lifestyle. Many of the topics can be applied regardless of organ type.

2. http://www.transplantliving.org/after-the-transplant/  

This is a link to the UNOS website containing educational information tailored for the patient. Topics include medications, pregnancy after transplant, cancer after transplant, lifestyle changes, and healthy living after transplant. The topics are applicable to all organs.

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:

  • Kidneys
  • Bladder
  • Ureter and urethra
  • Male reproductive organs

Social programs and services

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle

 

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

 

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:

  • Intimate partner violence care coordinators
  • Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
  • Referrals to and coordination with other treatment providers
  • Connection to domestic violence shelters
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Interventions for patients who use violence in their intimate relationships

Learn more about intimate partner violence.

LGBTQ+ Veteran care

If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) patients. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone therapy
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • Mental health care
  • Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

The goal of the Minority Veterans Program is to increase local awareness for issues related to minority Veterans and to promote participation in existing Veterans Affairs (VA) benefit programs for eligible Veterans.

We also target outreach to minority Veterans and advocate on behalf of minority Veterans by identifying gaps in service to improve service delivery. The primary emphasis of the Minority Veterans Program is to conduct outreach and education to the following, often underserved, minority Veterans: Pacific Islander, Asian American, African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native American, including American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Would you like to tell us about a great interaction with your health care provider?  Or do you have a specific concern about how your care was provided and need assistance with resolving the problem?  Our Patient Advocate Program helps ensure that your health care experience here at Lovell FHCC meets your expectations. Our highly skilled Patient Advocates can assist you by working with any department on your behalf to ensure that your concern is addressed in a timely manner.

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Other services

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
  • Enter or update your personal information

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • MOVE! weight management programs
  • Diabetes self-management and education
  • Smoking cessation
  • Visual impairment
  • Wound care
  • Pharmacy
  • Colon cancer screening
  • Nephrology
  • Genetic counseling
  • Transplant counceling
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Nutrition

Learn more about telehealth

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA

Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Learn more about our Whole Health services.