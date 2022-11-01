Health services
Lovell Federal health care offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 4 locations serving northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight at Lovell Federal health care - VA
-
Mental health at Lovell Federal health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health workRead more
-
Health care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
Lovell Federal health care provides compassionate care for LGBTQ+ VeteransRead more
-
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a Lovell Federal health care patientRead more
Primary care
Advice nurse
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Emergency Department is a Level IV Emergency Service which provides medical services by emergency medicine specialists on a 24/7/365 basis to VA, Active Duty and retired DOD personnel and their dependents. The Scope of Care includes pediatric through geriatric populations.
Geriatrics
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Gynecology
Available at these locations
- Evanston VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
- Kenosha VA Clinic
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty service members, dependents, and retirees.
Internal medicine
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare to patients in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner. Services include:
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization), and screening measures
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise
- After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy.
The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs.
Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
- Evanston VA Clinic
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
- Evanston VA Clinic
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Our womens health program offers complete health care for women veterans. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Breast health and pelvic floor therapy
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Mental health care
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Provides three levels of addiction treatment – residential, outpatient and aftercare – based upon the clinical and psychosocial needs of veterans with substance use disorders.
Mental health care
Available at these locations
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
- Evanston VA Clinic
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.
The Mental Health Clinic provides comprehensive mental health services for Veterans, active duty military members and their dependents, or TRICARE beneficiaries diagnosed with a broad range of behavioral and mental health disorders.
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We offer care for military sexual trauma at our facility. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Audiology and speech
Available at these locations
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
- Evanston VA Clinic
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
COVID-19 vaccines
Available at these locations
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
- Evanston VA Clinic
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Click on this link for information about COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Lovell FHCC for veterans, spouses, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, staff. Site includes information on Lovell FHCC's:
- Visitor policy
- Mask policy
- COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 vaccine appointments
- Boosters
- Unenrolled patient COVID-19 vaccine information
Cardiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Cardiology Section provides full service Cardiology services including consultative and continuing medical evaluations, compensation and pension evaluations, and performing procedures to include electrocardiograms, cardiac echo sonography, ambulatory blood pressure, 24 hours to 30 days cardiac arrhythmia monitors, 24 hours blood pressure monitoring, and cardiac stress testing to include cardiac stress test with and without imaging modalities.
Dental/oral surgery
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Dermatology Section provides full service dermatologic care to categories of adult beneficiaries. Procedures performed include excisions of skin lesions, cutaneous biopsies, laser and light therapy.
Endocrinology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Endocrine Section provides a full range of Endocrine care including Diabetes, bone health and other hormonal issues. The Division provides Special Diabetes Education including insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring training programs. It provides expertise regarding hormonal issues specific to Women Active Duty DOD members and female veterans. It serves as referral source for VA/DOD Autonomic Neuropathic Disorders. It provides fine needle aspiration biopsies of the thyroid and management of thyroid disorders.
Gastroenterology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Gastroenterology Section provides full GI service including diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy; EGDs, colonoscopies, and ERCPs. A comprehensive outpatient colo-rectal cancer screening program is conducted. A new Hepatitis C treatment has been approved and is enrolling patients. With the opening of the new GI Clinic video capsule endoscopy (VCE), esophageal manometry and 24 pH monitoring will be offered. Clinic expansion includes plans to introduce ano-rectal manometry and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).
Hematology/oncology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Hematology/Oncology Section provides consultative services to all beneficiary categories for wide variety of conditions. Services provided include Oral and IV chemotherapy to cancer patients, iron infusion therapy for primary care patients and immunosuppressive therapy in support of the Rheumatology, GI and Neurology Sections. Procedures performed include bone marrow aspiration and biopsy for diagnostic hematology and oncology diseases.
Infectious disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Infectious Disease (ID) Section provides in-patient and outpatient services for a wide variety of clinical Conditions. In-patient consults are seen by ID team members through their in-hospital stay, discharge and until completion of until antimicrobial treatment if continued after discharge. HIV-infected patients constitute the majority of patients seen in the out-patient clinic. Infection Control (IC) is championed by ID Division. The IC team is responsible for health safety of the patients and their families, healthcare workers, visitors, and volunteers as well as the cleanliness of air, water, and the inanimate environment. High risk infections, multi-drug-resistant organisms, and emerging pathogens are continuously and closely monitored.
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
- Evanston VA Clinic
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
MOVE! weight management
Available at these locations
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
- McHenry VA Clinic
- Evanston VA Clinic
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Tips for portion control
- How to read a food label
-
How to make better food choices to manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar
-
Mindful eating techniques that will help you learn to slow down and be satisfied with smaller portions
-
Tips for dinning out at restaurants and in social gatherings
-
How to become more active using your free pedometer!
Nephrology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Nephrology Section provides evaluation and treatment of patients with acute and chronic kidney diseases. These include kidney stone diseases, disorders of fluid and electrolytes and difficult to manage and complicated renal hypertension. They provide oversight of in-patients requiring Hemodialysis.
Neurology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Neurology Section sees all patients with or suspected to have central or peripheral nerve disease as well as muscular conditions. It performs EMG’s, EEG’s and LP’s as indicated and also has a neurologist trained in injection therapy as part of pain management to include the use of Botox. The Neurology Section provides care to all adult DoD and VA beneficiaries.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. We provides Room Service and Enhanced Dining seven days a week to all residents, inpatients and lodgers. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Ophthalmology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Ophthalmology is the medical and surgical specialty involving the eyes and ocular structures. Our focus is to restore and preserve visual health. Our service is made up of eye physicians and surgeons, a registered nurse who serves as our surgical coordinator, health technicians, and administrative staff.
Optometry
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The West Campus Optometry Clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered care to all ages of eligible patients. The department is a leader in clinical research, focused on the advancement of vision and ocular health of all beneficiaries.
Orthopedics
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Otolaryngology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is a branch of medicine which aims to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities.
Learn more about out physical medicine and rehabilitation services.
Podiatry
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Pulmonary medicine
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Pulmonology Section provides a complete range of consultative, diagnostic and treatment services for patients with lung and breathing problems. Disease conditions treated include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and pulmonary fibrosis. Procedures performed include bronchoscopy, thoracentesis, biopsy, chest tube placement and sleep studies.
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Performs outpatient and inpatient studies in the following modalities:
- General Radiology
- CT
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- Nuclear Medicine
- Mammography
- Bone Density (Dexascan)
Lung Cancer Screening Program
If you are a 50-80 year old veteran, current smoker or have quit in the past 15 years, a low dose CT scan could save your life.
Talk to your primary care provider today about whether you qualify for a consult. You can be screened with a consult at Lovell FHCC or in the community.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Rheumatology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The Rheumatology Section provides diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases with the use of immunosuppressive treatments and joint injection procedures.
Sleep medicine
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Toxic exposure screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Transplant surgery
We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Post-operative care for FHCC beneficiaries who are recipients of solid organ transplants (live, lung, heart, kidney and Pancreas).
Links to Additional Patient Education Materials
1. http://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/immunosuppression.cfm
This is a link to the National Kidney Foundation website contain educational information tailored for the patient. Topics include rejection, infection, vaccination, new onset diabetes after transplant, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart disease, smoking cessation, weight, cancer, anemia, gout, bone disease, sexual activity & fertility, mental health, healthy lifestyle. Many of the topics can be applied regardless of organ type.
2. http://www.transplantliving.org/after-the-transplant/
This is a link to the UNOS website containing educational information tailored for the patient. Topics include medications, pregnancy after transplant, cancer after transplant, lifestyle changes, and healthy living after transplant. The topics are applicable to all organs.
Urology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Social programs and services
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Learn more and connect with a support coordinator
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Intimate partner violence support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:
- Intimate partner violence care coordinators
- Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
- Referrals to and coordination with other treatment providers
- Connection to domestic violence shelters
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Interventions for patients who use violence in their intimate relationships
LGBTQ+ Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) patients. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
The goal of the Minority Veterans Program is to increase local awareness for issues related to minority Veterans and to promote participation in existing Veterans Affairs (VA) benefit programs for eligible Veterans.
We also target outreach to minority Veterans and advocate on behalf of minority Veterans by identifying gaps in service to improve service delivery. The primary emphasis of the Minority Veterans Program is to conduct outreach and education to the following, often underserved, minority Veterans: Pacific Islander, Asian American, African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native American, including American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian.
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Would you like to tell us about a great interaction with your health care provider? Or do you have a specific concern about how your care was provided and need assistance with resolving the problem? Our Patient Advocate Program helps ensure that your health care experience here at Lovell FHCC meets your expectations. Our highly skilled Patient Advocates can assist you by working with any department on your behalf to ensure that your concern is addressed in a timely manner.
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
- Evanston VA Clinic
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Other services
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Telehealth
Available at these locations
- Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
- Kenosha VA Clinic
- Evanston VA Clinic
- McHenry VA Clinic
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- MOVE! weight management programs
- Diabetes self-management and education
- Smoking cessation
- Visual impairment
- Wound care
- Pharmacy
- Colon cancer screening
- Nephrology
- Genetic counseling
- Transplant counceling
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Nutrition
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care - VA
Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.