New Integrated Wellness Department Opens for Lovell FHCC patients

Navy Veteran Cheryl Carter, who lives with chronic pain, relies on the new Lovell FHCC Integrated Wellness Department for her care and spoke at the ribbon-cutting for the new department earlier this year.

The former hospital corpsman has received care at Lovell Federal Health Care Center (and predecessor North Chicago VA Medical Center) since 2005.

During that time, she’s taken pain management classes, and received physical therapy, medication, chiropractic, and pain intervention treatment. She also participates in the MOVE! Program and appreciates what she has learned about diet and nutrition’s role in pain management.

“Learning to live with pain is a process,” Carter said during her remarks. “Learning to thrive in life while being a chronic pain sufferer requires a constant support system, which includes medical professionals of various specialties.”

The new Integrated Wellness Department, located in Building 131, 2A at the main Lovell FHCC hospital in North Chicago, officially opened for patients when the ribbon was cut May 17.

The innovative department embraces integrative medicine by weaving together traditional Western treatments with Complementary Integrative Health practices. Practices like acupuncture, physical therapy, mindfulness, guided imagery, biofeedback, massage and hypnosis, along with medications, work together, to help patients manage health and wellness on all levels.

“The Integrated Wellness Department brings together two vital clinics under one roof, the Pain Clinic and the Whole Health Clinic,” said Navy Cmdr. Monica Knapp, then-director of Primary Care, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This change represents our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care to our nation’s Veterans, ensuring they receive comprehensive and integrated services that address both their physical and emotional well-being,” Knapp continued.

Pain University, a resource within the department, enables patients to learn about the evidence-based neuroscience of pain. After completing the introductory Pain University courses, patients are assigned a Pain Coach who works with them to set up a Personalized Pain Management treatment plan, including goals for treating the physical, emotional, behavioral and social aspects of chronic pain. Pain Coaches also serve as guides to access Pain Management and Whole Health resources for health and well-being, treating more than just symptoms.

“For years, we’ve been on a journey to bring integrated wellness to our patients and instill the tenets of Whole Health – what matters to the patient, not ‘what’s the matter with you’,” said Dr. Robert Buckley, Lovell FHCC director during his remarks. “To be able to offer a whole spectrum of services for our patients’ needs is very exciting.”

The Integrated Wellness Department empowers patients to take charge of their well-being through a range of health care services, including educational resources and classes to better manage and improve overall functioning and quality of life.

“Chronic pain affects every aspect of a person, which is why having an entire team and department that is able to work with the whole body collectively is vital for well-being and having the greatest possible outcome,” Carter said.

Patients who are interested in receiving care through the Integrated Wellness Department are encouraged to speak with their primary care providers for referrals for Pain University, Whole Health classes and coaching, and other services.

The following services are available to qualifying patients, including in-person and virtual options:

Whole Health Classes: Intro to Whole Health and Take Charge of My Life and Health

Whole Health and Pain Coaching

Whole Health Mindfulness group classes

Whole Health for Grief Relief

Pain University Classes: Neuroscience of Pain and Intro to Pain University Programming

Meditation

Yoga

Tai Chi

Guided Imagery

Breathwork for Long COVID

Acupuncture

Battlefield Acupuncture

Biofeedback

Clinical Hypnosis

Massage Therapy

VA CALM Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction

Interdisciplinary Pain Management Clinic (in-depth pain evaluation/assessment, treatment, medication management, Pain Coaching, and Behavioral Pain Management)

Recreational therapy, including art, music and equine therapy. Walking groups, photography, gardening, birdwatching and trips to Brushwood Nature Center

Patients with questions about Whole Health and Non-Interventional Pain Management care should call the department at 224-610-5910.