Madison VA at Veterans Service Office in Baraboo, WI When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: West Square Building, Room B24 505 Broadway Street Baraboo, WI Get directions on Google Maps to West Square Building, Room B24 Cost: Free





The Madison VA Hospital will be participating with the Sauk County Veterans Service to hold "Basics of Legacy Planning & Management" training for Veterans held Wednesday, June 26.

We will answer questions and have representatives from:

- Eligibility and Enrollment

- Community and Specialty Care

- Community Relations