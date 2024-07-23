Veteran Geriatrics & Extended Care Town Hall and Resource Fair Veteran Geriatrics & Extended Care Town Hall and Resource Fair When: Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 36 25 Industrial Park Rd Boothbay, ME Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Post 36 Cost: Free





Veterans, families, and caregivers come learn about VA Geriatric and Extended Care (GEC) focused programs.

Are you a Veteran, spouse of a Veteran, or a caregiver to a Veteran who has questions or concerns about Geriatric and Extended Care (GEC) focused programs available to ageing Veterans who are enrolled with the VA Maine Healthcare System? Come meet with:

Home Based Primary Care

Caregiver Support Program

Geriatrics Extended Care

Veteran Directed Care

Homemaker Home Health Aid

Community Adult Day

Contract Nursing Home Coordinator

State Veteran Home Coordinator

Medical Foster Home

Veteran Bene􀃶ts Administration

MyHealthyVet

25 Industrial Park Rd, Boothbay

See you there!

