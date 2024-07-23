Skip to Content

Veteran Geriatrics & Extended Care Town Hall and Resource Fair

When:

Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 36

25 Industrial Park Rd

Boothbay, ME

Cost:

Free

Veterans, families, and caregivers come learn about VA Geriatric and Extended Care (GEC) focused programs.

Are you a Veteran, spouse of a Veteran, or a caregiver to a Veteran who has questions or concerns about Geriatric and Extended Care (GEC) focused programs available to ageing Veterans who are enrolled with the VA Maine Healthcare System? Come meet with:

Home Based Primary Care
Caregiver Support Program
Geriatrics Extended Care
Veteran Directed Care
Homemaker Home Health Aid
Community Adult Day
Contract Nursing Home Coordinator
State Veteran Home Coordinator
Medical Foster Home
Veteran Bene􀃶ts Administration
MyHealthyVet

See you there!

Last updated: