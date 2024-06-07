Skip to Content

Veteran Resource Expo & Engagement Session

Flyer for Veteran Resource Expo Aug 18 2024

VA Maine welcomes Veterans to the Maine Military History Museum and Learning Center for a FREE Resource Fai

When:

Sun. Aug 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Maine Military History Museum and Learning Center

50 Peary Terrace

South Portland, ME

Cost:

Free

VA Maine welcomes Veterans to the Maine Military History
Museum and Learning Center for a FREE Resource Fair.

 

Get information about the PACT Act and  Federal, State and Community Resources that are
available to service members, Veterans, and survivors. There will be two breakout sessions for Veterans to engage directly with VA leadership regarding the care
and benefits they earned. 

Female Veteran Roundtable:
11:00am - 11:30am

Veteran Town Hall:
11:45am - 12:15pm

Last updated: