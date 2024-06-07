Veteran Resource Expo & Engagement Session VA Maine welcomes Veterans to the Maine Military History Museum and Learning Center for a FREE Resource Fai When: Sun. Aug 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Maine Military History Museum and Learning Center 50 Peary Terrace South Portland, ME Get directions on Google Maps to Maine Military History Museum and Learning Center Cost: Free





