Veteran Resource Expo & Engagement Session
When:
Sun. Aug 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Maine Military History Museum and Learning Center
50 Peary Terrace
South Portland, ME
Cost:
Free
VA Maine welcomes Veterans to the Maine Military History
Museum and Learning Center for a FREE Resource Fair.
Get information about the PACT Act and Federal, State and Community Resources that are
available to service members, Veterans, and survivors. There will be two breakout sessions for Veterans to engage directly with VA leadership regarding the care
and benefits they earned.
Female Veteran Roundtable:
11:00am - 11:30am
Veteran Town Hall:
11:45am - 12:15pm