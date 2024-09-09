National Family Caregiver Month Event
VA Maine Caregiver Support Program in honoring our Nation’s Hidden Heroes, the Caregiver, Veterans
When:
Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Theater
1 VA Center
Augusta, ME
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
RSVP REQUIRED
Join the VA Maine Caregiver Support Program in honoring our Nation’s Hidden Heroes, the Caregiver!
Monday, November 4th 8:30am – 2:00pm
Each year we aim to empower caregivers to prioritize their needs, and strive to raise awareness about the resource sand services dedicated to their health & well-being. This year’s focus will be on respite resources and self-care experientials.
Enjoy light morning refreshments and lunch at all locations!
With a focus on respite types of services, experts on the following topics will be presenting:
- Area Agencies on Aging
- Homemaker/Home Health Aides
- Veteran Directed Care
- Adult Day Programs
- Contract Nursing Homes/Community Living Center at Togus
- Hospice respite
- Recreational Therapy
- Anticipatory Grief
- Caregiver self-care
Locations:
- Togus VA Medical Center (Theater), 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330 (In-person Event)
Visit these locations to virtually attend the Togus event in a group setting:
- Bangor VA Clinic, 35 State Hospital Drive, Bangor, ME 04401
- Portland VA Clinic, 141 West Commercial Street, Portland, ME 04102-3905