National Family Caregiver Month Event

VA Maine Caregiver Support Program in honoring our Nation’s Hidden Heroes, the Caregiver, Veterans

When:

Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Theater

1 VA Center

Augusta, ME

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

RSVP REQUIRED or VHATOGMaineCaregiverSupport@va.gov.

Join the VA Maine Caregiver Support Program in honoring our Nation’s Hidden Heroes, the Caregiver!

Monday, November 4th 8:30am – 2:00pm

Each year we aim to empower caregivers to prioritize their needs, and strive to raise awareness about the resource sand services dedicated to their health & well-being.  This year’s focus will be on respite resources and self-care experientials.

Enjoy light morning refreshments and lunch at all locations!

With a focus on respite types of services, experts on the following topics will be presenting:

  • Area Agencies on Aging
  • Homemaker/Home Health Aides
  • Veteran Directed Care
  • Adult Day Programs
  • Contract Nursing Homes/Community Living Center at Togus
  • Hospice respite
  • Recreational Therapy
  • Anticipatory Grief
  • Caregiver self-care

Locations: 

  • Togus VA Medical Center (Theater), 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330 (In-person Event)

Visit these locations to virtually attend the Togus event in a group setting:

  • Bangor VA Clinic, 35 State Hospital Drive, Bangor, ME 04401 
  • Portland VA Clinic, 141 West Commercial Street, Portland, ME 04102-3905

