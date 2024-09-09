National Family Caregiver Month Event

VA Maine Caregiver Support Program in honoring our Nation’s Hidden Heroes, the Caregiver, Veterans

When: Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 8:30 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Theater 1 VA Center Augusta, ME Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register RSVP REQUIRED or VHATOGMaineCaregiverSupport@va.gov.

Join the VA Maine Caregiver Support Program in honoring our Nation’s Hidden Heroes, the Caregiver!

Monday, November 4th 8:30am – 2:00pm

Each year we aim to empower caregivers to prioritize their needs, and strive to raise awareness about the resource sand services dedicated to their health & well-being. This year’s focus will be on respite resources and self-care experientials.

Enjoy light morning refreshments and lunch at all locations!

With a focus on respite types of services, experts on the following topics will be presenting:

Area Agencies on Aging

Homemaker/Home Health Aides

Veteran Directed Care

Adult Day Programs

Contract Nursing Homes/Community Living Center at Togus

Hospice respite

Recreational Therapy

Anticipatory Grief

Caregiver self-care

Locations:

Togus VA Medical Center (Theater), 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330 (In-person Event)

Visit these locations to virtually attend the Togus event in a group setting:

Bangor VA Clinic, 35 State Hospital Drive, Bangor, ME 04401

Portland VA Clinic, 141 West Commercial Street, Portland, ME 04102-3905

