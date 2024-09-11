Rumford VA Clinic Well-Being & Whole Health Promotion Fair
Promoting & Advancing Health & Well-Being VA Maine Whole Health
When:
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
10 Railroad Street
Rumford, ME
Cost:
Free
Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Be actively involved with your healthcare and join fellow Veterans to connect with VA providers and staff to learn about Whole Health and other offerings that can support your well-being.
Learn about VA Maine Services and resources including:
- Whole Health
- CIH modalities
- Functional Pain School
- Veterans First by Sofia Health
- Dietary & MOVE program
- Recreational Therapy
- PT / Ergonomics
- Civic Engagement/ Voluntary Service
- TeleHealth Services
- Chaplain Service
- Pharmacy
- My HealtheVet
- Post 9/11 Military to VA
Veterans & their families are welcome!