Welcome to the Veterans and Community Connection Expo at Cabela's! Join us for a day filled with networking, resources, and support for our Veterans, service members, survivors and their families. This in-person event is a great opportunity to connect with local organizations, and fellow community members. Whether you're a Veteran seeking assistance or a community member looking to show support, this expo is the place to be. Don't miss out on this chance to make meaningful connections and discover valuable resources. We look forward to seeing you there!

First 100 Veterans/Service Members who attend will receive a free care package from Operation Gratitude

Food

FREE music

Free giveaways

Activities for the kids

Presentation from Quilts of Valor

In attendance:

American Red Cross, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Go Maine, Health A˜liates, Honor

Flight of Maine, Maine ArgAbility, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, Maine Department of Labor,

Maine Public, Maine Paws for Veterans, Maine Veterans‘ Home, Maine Veterans in Need, Martin’s

Point Healthcare, Military Womens Memorial, Music for Military “Freedom Band,” National Cemetery

Adminstration, Operation Gratitude, Pineland VAST, Quilts of Valor, Sisters in Arms Center, Travis

Mills Foundation, University of Southern Maine-Veterans’ Service Department, Vet2Vet, Veterans

Beneÿts Administration, Vet Center, Veterans Health Administration, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW),

Veterans Upward Bound, VOA of Northern New England, Wellness Mobile, Wreaths Across America,

and many more.

