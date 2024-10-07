Fun and educational activities will be provided by Fire, EMS, Police and many more. Come check out our smoke trailer.

When: Sun. Oct 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Parking lot 1 (Across the street from Building 205) 1 VA Center Augusta, ME Cost: Free





Come get your spook on and participate in the 2nd annual Togus Fire Department-Touch a Truck/Trunk or Treat. Come meet your local 1st responders, learn about fire safety, fun, games and get some candy on October 27, 2024, 10am - 2pm. Fun and educational activities will be provided by Fire, EMS, Police and many more. Come check out our smoke trailer.

Togus Medical Center, Parking lot 1 (Across the street from Building 205)

