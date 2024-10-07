Skip to Content

Visit one of VA Maine's upcoming Drive-Up Flu/COVID events to get your flu shot this flu season: No-Cost VA Flu/COVID Shots for Eligible Veterans 

Touch a Truck & Trunk or Treat

Fun and educational activities will be provided by Fire, EMS, Police and many more. Come check out our smoke trailer.

Fun and educational activities will be provided by Fire, EMS, Police and many more. Come check out our smoke trailer.

When:

Sun. Oct 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Parking lot 1 (Across the street from Building 205)

1 VA Center

Augusta, ME

Cost:

Free

Come get your spook on and participate in the 2nd annual Togus Fire Department-Touch a Truck/Trunk or Treat. Come meet your local 1st responders, learn about fire safety, fun, games and get some candy on October 27, 2024, 10am - 2pm. Fun and educational activities will be provided by Fire, EMS, Police and many more. Come check out our smoke trailer.

Togus Medical Center, Parking lot 1 (Across the street from Building 205)

Other VA events

Last updated: