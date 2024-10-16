Drug Take Back Day

Medication Take Back Day

When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Building 200 Lobby 1 VA Center Augusta, ME Cost: Free





VA Is hosting its designated Medication Take Back Day to coincide with the bi-annual US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day, which will occur on Saturday October 26, 2024 from 10 AM to 2 PM during.

Veterans, Caregivers and non-Veterans will be allowed to enter the Main Entrance of building 200 and dispose of their unused/unwanted medications into the MedSafe located in the lobby.

A VA Police Officer will be at the main entrance of building 200 to assist.

https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

