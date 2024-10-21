Skip to Content

A Veteran Artists Celebration

Join us for an afternoon honoring the creativity of Maine Veteran artists, featuring live performances and a Quilts of Valor ceremony.

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Togus Theater, Building 210, 1st Floor, Togus (Augusta)

1 VA Center

Augusta, ME

Cost:

Free

The Maine Arts Commission, VA Maine Healthcare System, and the Maine Bureau for Veterans' Services present: A Veteran Artists Celebration

Veterans Art Exhibit Ceremony 2024
November 13, 2023, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. 

Togus Theater 

2:00 p.m.      Khristina Kurasz – Program Director Ceremony MC

 Sign-in and enjoy light refreshments

2:15 p.m.     Amy Hausmann, Executive Director Maine Arts Commission - Welcome

2:20 p.m.     Director David A. Richmond, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services 
                     – Remarks and lead the Pledge of Allegiance

2:25 p.m.     Congressional Delegation, Remarks or Video

2:35 p.m.     Sharon Ann Paradis, Quilts of Valor Representative and Quilter –Remarks

3:20 p.m.    Elizabeth Marrone & Danielle Marchand, Recreation Therapists - Introduce Performing Veteran Artists            

3:55 p.m.    Khristina Kurasz – Thank you and group photos 

4:00 p.m.    Refreshments and Departure

Last updated: