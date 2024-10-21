A Veteran Artists Celebration
Join us for an afternoon honoring the creativity of Maine Veteran artists, featuring live performances and a Quilts of Valor ceremony.
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Togus Theater, Building 210, 1st Floor, Togus (Augusta)
1 VA Center
Augusta, ME
Cost:
Free
The Maine Arts Commission, VA Maine Healthcare System, and the Maine Bureau for Veterans' Services present: A Veteran Artists Celebration
Join us for an afternoon honoring the creativity of Maine Veteran artists, featuring live performances and a Quilts of Valor ceremony.
Veterans Art Exhibit Ceremony 2024
November 13, 2023, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Togus Theater
2:00 p.m. Khristina Kurasz – Program Director Ceremony MC
Sign-in and enjoy light refreshments
2:15 p.m. Amy Hausmann, Executive Director Maine Arts Commission - Welcome
2:20 p.m. Director David A. Richmond, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services
– Remarks and lead the Pledge of Allegiance
2:25 p.m. Congressional Delegation, Remarks or Video
2:35 p.m. Sharon Ann Paradis, Quilts of Valor Representative and Quilter –Remarks
3:20 p.m. Elizabeth Marrone & Danielle Marchand, Recreation Therapists - Introduce Performing Veteran Artists
3:55 p.m. Khristina Kurasz – Thank you and group photos
4:00 p.m. Refreshments and Departure