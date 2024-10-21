Join us for an afternoon honoring the creativity of Maine Veteran artists, featuring live performances and a Quilts of Valor ceremony.

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Togus Theater, Building 210, 1st Floor, Togus (Augusta) 1 VA Center Augusta, ME Cost: Free





The Maine Arts Commission, VA Maine Healthcare System, and the Maine Bureau for Veterans' Services present: A Veteran Artists Celebration

Veterans Art Exhibit Ceremony 2024

November 13, 2023, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Togus Theater

2:00 p.m. Khristina Kurasz – Program Director Ceremony MC

Sign-in and enjoy light refreshments

2:15 p.m. Amy Hausmann, Executive Director Maine Arts Commission - Welcome

2:20 p.m. Director David A. Richmond, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services

– Remarks and lead the Pledge of Allegiance

2:25 p.m. Congressional Delegation, Remarks or Video

2:35 p.m. Sharon Ann Paradis, Quilts of Valor Representative and Quilter –Remarks

3:20 p.m. Elizabeth Marrone & Danielle Marchand, Recreation Therapists - Introduce Performing Veteran Artists

3:55 p.m. Khristina Kurasz – Thank you and group photos

4:00 p.m. Refreshments and Departure

