Lewiston VA Clinic - Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Event

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 15 Challenger Drive Lewiston, ME





VA Maine is hosting lung cancer screening awareness events the week of Nov. 12 – 15 to encourage Veterans to learn about how lung cancer screening can help them find, fight and win against one of the most common cancer diagnoses among Veterans.

11/13/2024 Lewiston VA Clinic 0900-1130 and 1300-1500

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Veterans. Screening can be lifesaving because lung cancer is most treatable when caught early. During this event, VA Maine joins the national effort to shine a spotlight on the significance of lung cancer screening, educate Veterans about lung cancer screening eligibility criteria, encourage those who smoke to use VA's smoking cessation services, and schedule low-dose CT screenings for qualified Veterans.

Veterans, especially those who smoke or quit smoking less than 15 years ago, are encouraged to drop by one of our events during this week, call your VA health care team, or send a message through MyHealtheVet to learn find out what lung cancer screening options are best for them.

