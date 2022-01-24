Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the north or south
- Take I-93 to Exit 8 (Wellington Road/Bridge Street).
- Take a right at the bottom of the Exit 8 ramp.
- At the second set of lights, turn right onto 28-A.
- Follow 28-A (Mammoth Road) 1 mile to Smyth Road.
- Take a left onto Smyth Road and follow the signs for parking.
From the New Hampshire seacoast
- Take Route 101 West to I-93 North.
- Take the first exit - Exit 8 - and follow directions as above.
View on Google Maps.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
43°0'41.02"N 71°26'24.12"W
Address:
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH 03104-7007
Intersection:
Smyth Road and Hillhaven Road