Manila VA Clinic
The Manila VA Outpatient Clinic (Manila VA OPC) is the only VA facility located in a foreign country. The eligibility criteria to receive medical services for Veterans living or traveling outside the United States are different than for Veterans located in the United States and its territories. The Manila VA OPC and VA Foreign Medical Program (FMP) provide medical care to Veterans only for their VA-rated, service-connected disability, or any disability associated with and held to be aggravating a VA-rated, service-connected disability (in accordance with 38 U.S.C. 1724 and 38 C.F.R. 17.35).
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology and speech
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology Clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology treatment, which includes:
Audiology
- Hearing evaluation
- Tinnitus assessment
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Ototoxic monitoring
Speech Language Pathology
- Treatment that helps with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Swallowing and stuttering
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our heart specialists perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluation for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects using stress-testing, ultrasound (echocardiograms), and heart catheterization
- Noninvasive monitoring for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs) or remote monitors (Zio patch) and small implantable monitors (loop recorders)
- Treating blocked heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Treating heart valve disease or heart defects with minimally invasive procedures, including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Mitra-Clip and percutaneous closure of patent foramen ovale
- Performing catheter-based or surgical procedures for heart rhythm disorders including pacemaker placement, atrial fibrillation ablation, ventricular tachycardia ablation, and Watchman device insertion (for reducing risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation and high bleeding risk)
- Evaluation and management of heart muscle diseases and advanced heart failure, including consideration for heart transplantation and long-term durable support devices such as Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
- Asynchronous store-and-forward, direct-to-patient and video visits
- Minor and major surgical procedures like Mohs micrographic surgery, excision, and cryosurgery
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure and help you track your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Internal medicine
Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of Veterans across the spectrum from health to complex illness.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Mental health offers inpatient, outpatient, and telehealth services. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being and behavior. Depending on your situation , we can refer you to care in the community paid by the VA. Our services range from peer support with other Veterans to counseling, therapy, medication, or a combination of these options. Our goal is to help you take charge of your treatment and live a full and meaningful life.
Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Mental health social work
- Interventional psychiatry
- Mental health occupational therapy
- Substance use disorders, including intensive and residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
- Mood and anxiety disorders
- Traumatic brain injury
- Sleep disturbances
- Psychiatric rehabilitation
- Transition and care management
- Behavioral medicine
- Geriatric mental health
- Women's mental health
- Rural mental health
- Couples and family mental health
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
- Student Veteran mental health
- Native American Veteran outreach and engagement
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
The diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases, including electrolyte disturbances and hypertension, and the care of those requiring renal replacement therapy, including dialysis and renal transplant patients.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for diseases and disorders that affect your nervous system and muscles. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other and perform electromyographic (EMG) nerve function studies to measure the connections and function of the nerves and muscles. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), spinal cord disorders, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Migraine, other types of headaches, and vertigo
- Other neurological conditions
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, glaucoma, traumatic eye injuries, retinal issues (macular hole, retinal detachment), and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or autoimmune conditions
- Oculoplastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction after trauma or tumor removal
- Evaluation and management of tumors and cancers in and around the eye
Patient advocates
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Guide you to the departments and resources you need
- Communicate your ideas, complaints, and compliments to the appropriate managers
- Make sure health care system leaders are aware of patterns in patients' complaints, concerns, and requests
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of unused/expired medicines
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary specialists can help. We offer comprehensive care plans that include diagnosis, education, and treatments. Our services include:
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and how well your lungs exchange gases (oxygen and carbon dioxide)
- Performing procedures with a bronchoscope (a thin flexible tube with a camera on the end) to look at your airways and obtain lung samples to diagnose pulmonary conditions
- Evaluating the need for oxygen therapy
- Enrollment in our Lung Cancer Screening program to monitor you for the risk of developing lung cancer and working closely with our cancer physicians for lung cancer treatment
- Evaluation of breathing difficulties associated with exposure to respiratory toxins
- Education on how to use inhalers and other devices to improve breathing
Radiology
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computed tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Rheumatology diagnoses and treats autoimmune and inflammatory disorders like arthritis, lupus, scleroderma and other rheumatic diseases.
Social work
Social workers are here to assist Veterans, families, and caregivers with almost any need. We support and assist with finances, housing, and treatment. Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Homelessness
- Resource coordinator regarding substance abuse
- Caregiver support assistance
- Assistance navigating the VA system by providing information and resource coordination
Telehealth
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth remote monitoring services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities.
We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Arthritis
- Cardiac rehab
- Epilepsy
- Retinal care (eye)
- Hematology
- Oncology
- Mental health
- Neurology
- Oral pathology
- Renal
- Vascular surgery
- Audiology
- Dermatology
- ENT
- ICU
- Metabolism
- Nutrition
- Palliative
- Speech pathology
- Wheeled mobility
- Sleep
- Diabetic education
- Geriatric
- Liver
- Movement disorder
- Oculoplastic
- Pulmonary
- Intensive pain rehab
- Liver pharmacy
- Neuro interventional radiology
- Neuropsychology
- Social work
- Gastroenterology
- Rehabilitative services (OT/cognitive)
- Primary care