Manila VA Clinic

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Mental health offers inpatient, outpatient, and telehealth services. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being and behavior. Depending on your situation , we can refer you to care in the community paid by the VA. Our services range from peer support with other Veterans to counseling, therapy, medication, or a combination of these options. Our goal is to help you take charge of your treatment and live a full and meaningful life.

Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for: