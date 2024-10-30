Operational History of VA Manila

The Manila VA Outpatient Clinic in the Philippines is the only VA health care facility located in a foreign country and is located on U.S. Embassy property. VHA Directive 1521 and Title 38 United States Code (U.S.C.) 1724 provides the authority that U.S. Veterans residing in or visiting the Philippines may receive care and services for a Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) adjudicated service-connected disability at the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic. A service-connected Veteran may be treated for non-service-connected disabilities within the limits of the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic. Follow up services that are directly related to the treatment of non-service-connected disabilities, which VA has determined are beyond the capabilities of the clinic, will be the Veteran’s responsibility, to include obtaining services and paying for all costs related to treatment.

Inpatient and non-VA care (NVC) is limited to treatment of service-connected conditions and is provided through the Foreign Medical Program. U.S. Veterans living in the Philippines are advised to enroll in both the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic and the Foreign Medical Program. List of FMP Participating Hospitals in Manila.

