Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at Manila VA Outpatient Clinic for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Pacific Islands health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Mailing address

Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
1501 Roxas Boulevard
1302 Pasay City, MM, Philippines

Main phone numbers

Call Center Agents are available Mondays thru Fridays (except U.S. and authorized Philippine holidays) from 8:00AM to 3:00PM

  • Within Manila: 8-550-3888, select Option 2
  • Domestic but Outside Metro Manila: 02-8-550-3888, select Option 2
  • Philippine Toll-Free: #MyVA (#6982), select Option 2 (Smart/Globe/PLDT carriers only)
  • From the United States: +1 Option 2
  • International: 011-632-8-550-3888, Option 2

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information.

Phone: 707-606-8763 
Email: Armenthis.lester@va.gov

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by Manila VA Outpatient Clinic

Fax:  
8-550-3964

Mail:
Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
1501 Roxas Boulevard
1302 Pasay City, MM, Philippines

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Last updated: