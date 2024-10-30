Returning service member care
Manila VA Outpatient Clinic provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Call Center Agents are available Mondays thru Fridays (except U.S. and authorized Philippine
holidays) from 8:00AM to 3:00PM
▪ Within Manila: 8-550-3888, select Option 2
▪ Domestic but Outside Metro Manila: 02-8-550-3888, select Option 2
▪ Philippine Toll-Free: #MyVA (#6982), select Option 2 (Smart/Globe/PLDT carriers
only)
▪ From the United States: +1
▪ International: 011-632-8-550-3888, Option 2
Care we provide at Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Internal Medicine (IM)
- Mental Health (MH) Services, including: Psychiatry and Psychology
- Specialty Care Services, including:
- Audiology
- Cardiology
- Dermatology
- Ear/Nose/Throat (ENT)
- Endocrinology
- Gastroenterology
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Ophthalmology
- Pulmonology
- Rheumatology
- Laboratory Diagnostic Services
- Radiology Services (X-Ray)
- Patient Advocate
- Pharmacy Services
- Social Work
- At Home Video Appointments
- Traveling Veteran Coordinator
A Veteran must have a VA-rated service-connected disability specific to the medical condition they are seeking treatment for to receive services from the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic.