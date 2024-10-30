Returning service member care

Care we provide at Manila VA Outpatient Clinic

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

Internal Medicine (IM)

Mental Health (MH) Services, including: Psychiatry and Psychology

Specialty Care Services, including:

Audiology Cardiology Dermatology Ear/Nose/Throat (ENT) Endocrinology Gastroenterology Nephrology Neurology Ophthalmology Pulmonology Rheumatology

Laboratory Diagnostic Services

Radiology Services (X-Ray)

Patient Advocate

Pharmacy Services

Social Work

At Home Video Appointments

Traveling Veteran Coordinator



A Veteran must have a VA-rated service-connected disability specific to the medical condition they are seeking treatment for to receive services from the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic.