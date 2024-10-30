Before you make an appointment

You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.

You're enrolled in VA health care, and

You're registered as a patient at the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic

If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care

Apply for VA health care

If you're not registered at the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic:

Veterans who wish to receive medical care should have a VA-rated service-connected disability, then complete and submit a VA Form 10-10EZ, Application for Health Benefits to the Manila VAOPC. The form can be transmitted via the following options:

Fax: 8-550-3964

Electronic: https://ask.va.gov

Postal Mail / Courier Service:

Manila VA Outpatient Clinic

Attn: Enrollment/Eligibility

1501 Roxas Boulevard

1302 Pasay City, MM, Philippines