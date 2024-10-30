Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
If you're not registered at the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic:
Veterans who wish to receive medical care should have a VA-rated service-connected disability, then complete and submit a VA Form 10-10EZ, Application for Health Benefits to the Manila VAOPC. The form can be transmitted via the following options:
- Fax: 8-550-3964
- Electronic: https://ask.va.gov
- Postal Mail / Courier Service:
Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
Attn: Enrollment/Eligibility
1501 Roxas Boulevard
1302 Pasay City, MM, Philippines
You must have a Philippines address and a local phone number to enroll as a patient at the Manila VA OPC. Additionally, we do not recommend Veterans living in other Southeast Asian countries travel to Manila to receive care.
Upon receipt of your application, Manila VA OPC will review your VA records and determine your eligibility for medical care, after which you will be notified of the decision and initial appointment(s) will be scheduled, if eligible.
What is the Foreign Medical Program (FMP)?
For eligible Veterans living or traveling abroad, VA offers medical services through the FMP. Veterans may seek reimbursement for health care services, medications, and durable medical equipment for service-connected conditions and conditions associated with and held to be aggravating a service-connected condition. Additional details about FMP are available online.
How to call Manila VA OPC for additional questions?
Call Center Agents are available Mondays thru Fridays (except U.S. and authorized Philippine holidays) from 8:00AM to 3:00PM
- Within Manila: 8-550-3888, select Option 2
- Domestic but Outside Metro Manila: 02-8-550-3888, select Option 2
- Philippine Toll-Free: #MyVA (#6982), select Option 2 (Smart/Globe/PLDT carriers only)
- From the United States: +1
Option 2
- International: 011-632-8-550-3888, Option 2
Veterans may also contact Manila VA OPC through the Ask VA tool that will allow Veterans to send inquiries containing personally identifiable information.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
