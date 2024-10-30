Manila VA Outpatient Clinic continues to provide needed pharmacy services to Veterans. Most Veterans in Metro Manila can expect to receive their medications ordered by phone or online within 2 days, Luzon in 5 days, Visayas in 8-10 days, and within 10-14 days in Mindanao. Please keep these revised timelines in mind as you refill medications. Veterans can request medication refills by using VA Manila’s Automated Pharmacy Refill Line (#6982, Option 8) or through the MyHealtheVet Online Portal. Currently, the Outpatient Clinic is not able to mail perishable medication shipments due to restrictions with our shipping vendor. This includes some insulins and other refrigerated medications. Veterans should purchase these medications locally from community sources and would be eligible for reimbursement by the Foreign Medical Program if for a service-connected condition.