Ribbon Cutting for new Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Vincennes, Indiana.
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
1321 Willow Street
Vincennes, IN
Cost:
Free
The Marion VA Health Care System would like to invite all Vincennes area Veterans and their families to a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The new clinic is located at 1321 Willow Street, just a few blocks up from the previous clinic. The former clinic served area Veterans for over 16 years. We are excited to open this new modern stand-alone clinic that will serve our Veterans in Vincennes and the surrounding counties for years to come!
The ceremony will begin at 1:00 EST with refreshments and tours of the new clinic to follow.
Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.