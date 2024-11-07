PRESS RELEASE

November 7, 2024

Vincnennes , IN — Marion VA Health Care System to host Ribbon Cutting for new Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Vincennes, Indiana.

The Marion VA Health Care System would like to invite all Vincennes area Veterans and their families to a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The new clinic is located at 1321 Willow Street, just a few blocks up from the previous clinic. The former clinic served area Veterans for over 16 years. We are excited to open this new modern stand-alone clinic that will serve our Veterans in Vincennes and the surrounding counties for years to come!

The ceremony will begin at 1:00 EST with refreshments and tours of the new clinic to follow.

