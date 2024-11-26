PRESS RELEASE

November 26, 2024

Marion , IL — Marion VA Health Care System to host Veteran Benefit Expo and Resource Fair at John A Logan College.

Please join the Marion VA Health Care System as we host a Veteran Benefit Expo and Resource Fair at John A Logan College. We will have multiple speakers including Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage as well as staff from the National Cemetery Agency, and VA resources ready to support our nation’s heroes. All veterans, family members, caregivers, and veteran advocates are welcome to attend.

