January 3, 2025

Marion , IL — Marion VA Health Care System to operate under delayed opening in certain clinics due to winter weather Monday January 6th.

With an emphasis on safety, the Marion VA Health Care System will operate on a delayed opening of 10:00 a.m. Monday January 6th for the following outpatient points of care.

In Illinois:

Marion Main Medical Center – outpatient only ( Emergency open 24/7)

Marion Primary Care Clinic – Heartland Annex

Community Based Outpatient Clinics in: Harrisburg, Carbondale, Mt. Vernon, Effingham

In Indiana:

Evansville Health Care Center

Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Vincennes

In Kentucky:

Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Owensboro

Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Paducah, Mayfield, and Madisonville KY will operate under normal hours opening at 8:00.

If a Veteran is unable to make their appointments, please contact their clinic for alternate options. Stay safe and warm.

