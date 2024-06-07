Recreation therapy and The Martinsburg VAMC to host the 7th annual Team Martinsburg MINI GAMES.

When: Sat. Jun 15, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Athletic fields and parking lots 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





June 15th, 2024, on campus at the Martinsburg VAMC. The Heroes gym, allocated parking lot and fields will be used for the events. This will be a one-day sporting event, open to qualified Veterans over the age of 55. Medals will be presented to the winners. This is a local version of the National games coming in August. There will be both high ang low-impact events.



In addition to the Martinsburg Athletes the event will welcome athletes from VISN 5 and beyond, including Athletes from other areas in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina, Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia.



This event will showcase and promote the National Veterans Golden Age Games program and its "fitness for life" motto. This event will have athletes that will be competing at the national games in August as well as be open to Veterans that may be interested in this program as a year-round wellness resource.

Update from POC – Registration Numbers

· Pickleball: 13 male/mixed doubles, 8 women’s teams

· Powerwalk: 12 male, 14 female

· Free throws: 13 male, 10 female

· Javelin: 11 male, 11 female

· Discus: 11 male, 9 female

· Shot Put: 10 male, 8 female

· Cornhole: 50

· Boccia: 51

· 9 ball: 19



Staff and volunteers will also be educated on the benefits of this year-round program during the event.