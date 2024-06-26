June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. Get Tested.

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: 500 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Martinsburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





There will be an informational table in the front lobby of Building 500 and WALK-IN HIV screening will be ordered for Veterans on Thursday, June 27, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST at the Martinsburg VAMC.

Veterans can gather information at the table set up in the lobby and will be offered the opportunity for HIV 1/HIV 2 screen to be ordered by a medical staff member. The veteran can proceed to the lab on Floor 2 for testing. No pre-registration necessary.

VA is the largest single provider of medical care to people with HIV in America, serving more than 31,000 Veterans nationwide. We are encouraging all Veterans to get tested.

