Suicide Prevention Walk 2024

Suicide Prevention Walk

When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: HOPE Center 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





The annual Suicide Prevention Walk will be held on Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, from 10am to 2pm. A part of Suicide Prevention Month, the walk brings awareness, education, and helps to reduce the stigma associated with suicide.



Participants can begin the walk at the suicide prevention tables located next to the HOPE Center. Upon completion of the walk, participants may receive a suicide prevention t-shirt containing the Veterans Crisis Line information, as well as other VCL materials.

