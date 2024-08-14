Creative Arts Festival

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET Where: Heroes Health and Wellness Center 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Registration dates are 9/3 and 9/4 in 1B-114 from 8:30am to 4:00pm. Note: Registration is required for Veterans to participate in the local and National creative arts festival.

On September 12, 2024, Martinsburg will celebrate the 30th Creative Arts Festival. The Creative Arts Festival highlights the talents and accomplishments of Veterans who use creative avenues to express and manage daily challenges.

