Town Hall for Women Veterans

When: Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Main Hospital, room 1B-114 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





The Martinsburg VA Medical Center hosts two public forums per year outside of business hours for women Veterans.

This town hall will be used to provide information on services and programs for eligible women Veterans and to provide an opportunity to Veterans for feedback.



From 5:30pm-6:00pm, we will have a social with light refreshments served (provided by CDCE). From 6:00-6:30pm, we will provide information and program updates. From 6:30-7:00pm, we will hold a panel for Q&A and discussion with Veterans.

