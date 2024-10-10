breast, cancer, walk, awareness

When: Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Internet Cafe Patio Area 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





Join us for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at Noon on October 18, 2024.

This will also be a Pink Out Day….wear as much pink as you would like and show support for those who have survived, those who are fighting and remember those who lost the fight to the breast cancer!

Signup begins at 11:30 a.m.

Come, support, walk and let’s stand together against Breast Cancer!

