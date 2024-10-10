Skip to Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

people in pink shirts holding pink balloons walking together

breast, cancer, walk, awareness

When:

Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Internet Cafe Patio Area

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Join us for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at Noon on October 18, 2024.

This will also be a Pink Out Day….wear as much pink as you would like and show support for those who have survived, those who are fighting and remember those who lost the fight to the breast cancer! 

Signup begins at 11:30 a.m.

Come, support, walk and let’s stand together against Breast Cancer!

Other VA events

Last updated: