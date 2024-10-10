Annual Caregiver Resource Fair

care, giver, resource, fair, veteran

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Main Lobby, Bldg. 500 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





The Caregiver Support Program One Plan includes an annual Caregiver and Family Resource Fair.

The target audience is Veterans, Family Caregivers, General Caregivers and any other family member, friend or neighbor, who the Veteran identifies as a support person.

The Martinsburg VAMC Caregiver Support Program will staff a table in the Martinsburg VAMC Main Building Lobby that offers information, brochures, handouts on VAMC and community resources to Veterans and their Caregivers/Families.

Other VA events