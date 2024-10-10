Annual Caregiver Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Lobby, Bldg. 500
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The Caregiver Support Program One Plan includes an annual Caregiver and Family Resource Fair.
The target audience is Veterans, Family Caregivers, General Caregivers and any other family member, friend or neighbor, who the Veteran identifies as a support person.
The Martinsburg VAMC Caregiver Support Program will staff a table in the Martinsburg VAMC Main Building Lobby that offers information, brochures, handouts on VAMC and community resources to Veterans and their Caregivers/Families.