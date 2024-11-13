Martinsburg VAMC Nurses Recognized for Dementia Care

PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2024

Martinsburg , WV — The community living centers at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center are a home away from home for Veterans in need of around-the-clock nursing and medical care.

A wide variety of services ranging from short-term rehabilitation to dementia and end-of-life care are provided in seven distinct neighborhoods.

For nurses, the care they provide is often challenging but provides an opportunity to give back to those men and women who served the country. “We have a wonderful mission, and our nurses are motivated to be on the front lines of delivering care for Veterans,” said Tetyana Marshall RN, MSN CLC Performance Improvement Specialist.

The nursing team takes pride in their work and trains to promote high quality, individualized care for Veterans. That training paid off recently when they were recognized for being a Dementia Capable Care Workforce Leader with over 90% of nurses having completed enhanced dementia treatment education.

Martinsburg is the first VA in the country to receive this recognition. “It represents our commitment to continuous improvement. We’ve been caring for Veterans for 80 years in Martinsburg, and we never stand still. Staff always look for opportunities to improve the care we can provide, and this achievement is another example of that,” said Kenneth Allensworth, Medical Center Director.