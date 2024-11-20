Martinsburg VAMC reminds Veterans to prioritize mental health during holiday season

PRESS RELEASE

November 20, 2024

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VAMC reminds Veterans that help is available during the holiday season. Although it can be a wonderful time of year, increased stress often accompanies the holidays.

For Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, or depression, symptoms such as sleeplessness, feelings of isolation, or anger may worsen. “Family members may be the only ones to see this and have a unique opportunity to guide the conversation,” said Dr. Mark Mann, Chief of Mental Health Service. “Ask your Veteran how they are doing and let them know there are options for help.”

Any VA appointment can be used as an opportunity to discuss a mental health concern. A range of proven treatments are available to meet Veteran needs. “The hardest part is often taking that first step, but we are here for support. Starting the conversation is easier than you think,” said Mann.

The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7 for Veterans, Service members, and their loved ones by dialing 988 and pressing 1. This confidential service provides trained responders to answer calls, texts, or chats. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in VA health care to reach out.

November is National Veterans and Military Family Month. The holidays are coming. Know the options if help is needed. Veterans and their families are not alone.