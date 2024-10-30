Martinsburg VAMC to Host HeroHaven Stand Down for Veterans who are homeless or who face housing insecurity

PRESS RELEASE

October 30, 2024

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host its 16th annual HeroHaven Stand Down on Saturday, November 2, 2024, to provide services to Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Making sure every Veteran has a safe, stable home is a top priority for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The HeroHaven Stand Down, held each year just before Veterans Day, is an effort to reach out to Veterans. "We work every day to find and help Veterans who are facing housing insecurity,” said Michelle Cooke, Deputy Chief, Mental Health Service. “But the Stand Down is a focused effort where we are out in the community trying to contact Veterans and have them come to the medical center where we have the full range of services waiting."

At the event, Veterans can get help with disability benefits, housing resources, medical services (including dental and vision), legal services, social and family services, and PACT Act eligibility and enrollment.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the Martinsburg VAMC facilitated permanent housing for 89 Veterans. In addition to housing, the VA provides services tailored to the Veteran's unique needs, such as job training, life skills development, education, justice system navigation, financial support, substance abuse and mental health treatment, and health and dental care.

Veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless are urged to attend the HeroHaven Stand Down. Family members, friends, and supporters can also refer Veterans to the event. For more information, please call 304-263-0811, extension 2075, or email rochelle.baltimore-swan@va.gov.

At any time of year, Veterans or those concerned about a Veteran can call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838) to speak confidentially with a trained counselor 24/7.