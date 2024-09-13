Skip to Content

2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Walk 2024

Help raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with suicide.

When:

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

In front of the Chapel

361 Boiler House Road, Building 361

Perry Point, MD

Cost:

Free

PLEASE JOIN US in bringing AWARENESS  to Veteran suicide by participating in a  walk around the Perry Point VAMC campus.

The annual suicide prevention walk recognizes Suicide Prevention Month as  part of VA’s initiative to end Veteran suicide. The walk brings awareness and education and helps reduce stigma associated with suicide. Upon completion of the walk, a t-shirt containing the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) information will be available as well as other VCL supplies.

