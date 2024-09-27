PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Enrollment Fair

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Building 314 – Gymnasium 361 Boiler House Road, Building 361 Perry Point, MD Cost: Free





SAVE THE DATE! Online registration will open two weeks prior to the event.

The PACT Act expands VA benefits and health care for Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving at home or abroad. Even if you have been denied in the past, you may now qualify under the PACT Act. Register and join us to learn more, file a claim, apply for VA health care, explore additional resources, and more!

This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance—which includes the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families, the VA Maryland Health Care System, and the Baltimore Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration.

