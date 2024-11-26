VA Maryland Health Care System encourages community to support local veterans on GivingTuesday

PRESS RELEASE

November 26, 2024

Baltimore , MD — During GivingTuesday, December 3, the VA Maryland Health Care System encourages the community to help support local veterans through charitable donations or volunteer opportunities.

At the VA Maryland Health Care System, community members can contribute to the Homeless Veterans Account, which is used to provide the following important supplies and assistance to homeless and at-risk veterans:

Nonperishable food items and nutritious meals to prevent food insecurity.

New coats, hats, and gloves to provide protection during the winter months.

New socks, undergarments, and clothing for daily use and to wear for job interviews.

Transportation for Veterans stranded at any of our VA health care facilities.

Cleaning supplies and household necessities for veterans moving into permanent housing.

“GivingTuesday is a wonderful opportunity to remind Maryland’s veterans that their service in the armed forces has not been forgotten,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “Our community’s support during this time of year can go a long way in providing much needed support to at-risk and homeless veterans.”

Opportunities are also available by donating time — such as driving veterans to their appointments or volunteering in a specific assignment at one of Maryland’s three VA medical centers.

To learn more about donating or becoming a volunteer, contact the Center for Development & Civic Engagement for the VA Maryland Health Care System at 410-642-2411, ext. 25409, or visit our Volunteer or donate website.