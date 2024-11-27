VA reaching out to women Veterans on the go at the Memphis International Airport

PRESS RELEASE

November 27, 2024

Memphis , TN — To reach more women Veterans, their families, and caregivers, VA has launched a digital ad campaign in major airports across the southeastern U.S., including the Memphis International Airport, set to run though January.

Using QR code technology, Veterans and their loved ones can learn more about VA healthcare services, enrollment processes, and resources specifically designed for women Veterans, which directly connects them to the care and support they need, regardless of where they are on their journey.

“VA is devoted to redefining healthcare by creating a more inclusive and responsive environment that prioritizes women Veterans’ unique health concerns and preferences,” said Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center Director, Joseph Vaughn.

“In our area, nearly 7,200 women Veterans receive high quality, state-of-the-art care at one of our 10 locations in western Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and eastern Arkansas.”

Now more than ever, women Veterans are choosing VA for their healthcare needs. This patient population shift is reshaping how the VA provides vital care and services to the women who wore the nation’s uniform. Women Veterans are diverse and span different ages, racial backgrounds, ethnicities, gender identities, and sexual orientations.

At VA, women’s healthcare teams treat Veterans as individuals and support their well-being throughout every stage of life. Services include comprehensive primary care, mental health, cancer screenings, general health screenings, immunizations, lung health, military exposures, reproductive health and pregnancy, and other care specialties.

Women Veterans can learn more about care designed to meet their needs by visiting www.womenshealth.va.gov or calling our Women Veterans Program Clinic at 901-523-8990, ext. 6612.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kendra Lawler

Public Affairs Officer

Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center Memphis

116 N. Pauline Street, Memphis, TN 38105

Cell: 901-456-8162

Kendra.Lawler@va.gov