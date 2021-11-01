Mesquite Vet Center

First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 972-288-8030 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Same day services available, call for details.

Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.

We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:

You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.

Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.

If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.