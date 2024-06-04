Skip to Content

Red, White, and Blue Employment Spectacular - Miami, FL

When:

Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

11200 SW 8th Street

Miami, FL

Cost:

Free

This in-person job fair will feature thirty-five Federal employers in multiple disciplines, including the FBI, DEA, VA, and IRS. USAJobs and HR professionals will be available to assist. Veteran resources from VetSuccess on Campus and Student Veterans of America will also be onsite. The event is open to all Veterans, Service members, and military spouses. 

