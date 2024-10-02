Skip to Content

Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Memorial

When:

Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Auditorium

1201 Northwest 16th Street

Miami, FL

Cost:

Free

Join us October 28th for our Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Memorial. 

1201 NW 16th Street Miami, FL 33125 in the Auditorium. 

9:30-11:30 AM:
Domestic Violence
Educational Fair

NOON:
“Walk in Her Shoes”
Domestic Violence/
Breast Cancer walk

12:30-2:30Pm:
Breast Cancer Awareness, we will be
recognizing those who have survived
and have lost their fight in these
battles. Veterans will share their stories.

