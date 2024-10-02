Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Memorial
When:
Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
1201 Northwest 16th Street
Miami, FL
Cost:
Free
Join us October 28th for our Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Memorial.
1201 NW 16th Street Miami, FL 33125 in the Auditorium.
9:30-11:30 AM:
Domestic Violence
Educational Fair
NOON:
“Walk in Her Shoes”
Domestic Violence/
Breast Cancer walk
12:30-2:30Pm:
Breast Cancer Awareness, we will be
recognizing those who have survived
and have lost their fight in these
battles. Veterans will share their stories.