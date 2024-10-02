When: Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: Auditorium 1201 Northwest 16th Street Miami, FL Cost: Free





Join us October 28th for our Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Memorial.

1201 NW 16th Street Miami, FL 33125 in the Auditorium.

9:30-11:30 AM:

Domestic Violence

Educational Fair

NOON:

“Walk in Her Shoes”

Domestic Violence/

Breast Cancer walk

12:30-2:30Pm:

Breast Cancer Awareness, we will be

recognizing those who have survived

and have lost their fight in these

battles. Veterans will share their stories.

