PTSD Awareness Day Resource Fair
Learn about VA's services for treating PTSD
When:
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 111, Matousek Auditorium
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
To mark PTSD Awareness Day, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is hosting a resource fair in Matousek Auditorium. with information about:
- Mental Health (outpatient and residential PTSD resources)
- Recreation therapy, including Guitars For Vets
- Whole Health
- Chaplain Services
- Biofeedback
- Equine therapy
- Service dogs
There will also be demonstrations of chair yoga. Refreshments also will be available.