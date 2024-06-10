PTSD Awareness Day Resource Fair

Learn about VA's services for treating PTSD

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Building 111, Matousek Auditorium 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





To mark PTSD Awareness Day, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is hosting a resource fair in Matousek Auditorium. with information about:

Mental Health (outpatient and residential PTSD resources)

Recreation therapy, including Guitars For Vets

Whole Health

Chaplain Services

Biofeedback

Equine therapy

Service dogs

There will also be demonstrations of chair yoga. Refreshments also will be available.