PTSD Awareness Day Resource Fair

Learn about VA's services for treating PTSD

When:

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Building 111, Matousek Auditorium

5000 West National Avenue

Milwaukee, WI

Cost:

Free

To mark PTSD Awareness Day, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is hosting a resource fair in Matousek Auditorium. with information about:

  • Mental Health (outpatient and residential PTSD resources)
  • Recreation therapy, including Guitars For Vets
  • Whole Health
  • Chaplain Services
  • Biofeedback
  • Equine therapy
  • Service dogs

There will also be demonstrations of chair yoga. Refreshments also will be available.

