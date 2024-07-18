Veteran and Military Recognition Day at the Wisconsin State Fair FREE admission for WI State Fair Veteran and Military Recognition Day When: Sun. Aug 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Wisconsin State Fair 640 South 84th Street West Allis, WI, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Wisconsin State Fair Cost: Free





Milwaukee VA will be at the Veterans and Military Resources Expo. at Wisconsin State Fair Central Park on the fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 4.

The Veteran and Military Recognition Day is FREE to all Veterans, military personnel, and their family members by simply presenting a Military I.D. (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card, or dependent ID) at any ticket window on Sunday, August 4 only. You and up to three family members will receive FREE admission. Limit four admissions per ID. Promotion runs 10am-4pm.

Visit us at Central Park from 10am to 4pm, for the Veterans & Military Resources Expo.:

Veterans Benefits Administration

Claims Assistance

Eligibility

PACT Act information

Emergency Department

Chaplain Services

Mental Health

Social Workers

Women’s Health

Human Resources

A special recognition ceremony honoring organization working to combat Veteran mental health and suicide will be held by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs at 11 a.m. in Central Park.

Plus, the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial, a national memorial that honors our country’s military members and their service through impactful photography displayed on 34 Tribute Towers, can be found at the south end of the Exposition Center.

