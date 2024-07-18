Veteran and Military Recognition Day at the Wisconsin State Fair
FREE admission for WI State Fair Veteran and Military Recognition Day
When:
Sun. Aug 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Wisconsin State Fair
640 South 84th Street
West Allis, WI, WI
Cost:
Free
Milwaukee VA will be at the Veterans and Military Resources Expo. at Wisconsin State Fair Central Park on the fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 4.
The Veteran and Military Recognition Day is FREE to all Veterans, military personnel, and their family members by simply presenting a Military I.D. (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card, or dependent ID) at any ticket window on Sunday, August 4 only. You and up to three family members will receive FREE admission. Limit four admissions per ID. Promotion runs 10am-4pm.
Visit us at Central Park from 10am to 4pm, for the Veterans & Military Resources Expo.:
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Claims Assistance
- Eligibility
- PACT Act information
- Emergency Department
- Chaplain Services
- Mental Health
- Social Workers
- Women’s Health
- Human Resources
A special recognition ceremony honoring organization working to combat Veteran mental health and suicide will be held by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs at 11 a.m. in Central Park.
Plus, the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial, a national memorial that honors our country’s military members and their service through impactful photography displayed on 34 Tribute Towers, can be found at the south end of the Exposition Center.