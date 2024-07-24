Boots to Business Reboot at Milwaukee VA

Register today!

When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Historic district, Building 7 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Boots to Business|Reboot (B2BR) Class: This one-day, in-person course provides Veterans with an overview of business fundamentals while introducing techniques for evaluating the feasibility of business concepts.

The class will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Milwaukee VA, 5000 W. National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53295 in Building 7 in the campus' historic district.

Register today at https://sba.my.site.com/s/reboot-course-information/

Interested participants must first create an account on the U.S. Small Business Administration website. Minimum required information is 1) first and last name, 2) an active civilian email address, and 3) service status.

Participants can choose to provide supplemental information to fill out their community profile. Once logged in, participants can identify and register for the Aug. 14 B2BR class found on the upcoming B2BR course calendar, receive class notifications and download class curriculum materials.

The curriculum provides assistance to those interested in exploring business ownership or other self-employment opportunities by leading participants through the key steps for evaluating business concepts and providing foundational knowledge required to develop a business plan. Participants are introduced to a broad spectrum of entrepreneurial business concepts and resources available to access startup capital, technical assistance, contracting opportunities and more.

Questions? Contact Irma I. Doering

idoering@wwbic.com

414-395-4553

