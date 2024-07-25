Veteran Resources Fair: Music in the Garden
FREE Admission
When:
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT
Where:
Milwaukee War Memorial
750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Join us, 6-8 p.m. on August 15 at a Veteran Resource Fair at “Music in the Garden,” a free, family-friendly outdoor music event in support of Veterans at Milwaukee’s lakefront near the War Memorial.
Presented by the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force, the event takes place in the War Memorial Beer Garden area, northeast of the War Memorial building, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.
The event includes information and resources for Veterans and their families. It’s also a great place for Veterans to come together, connect and share stories.
Live music provided by Inner Ally, which specializes in classic rock from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.
Refreshments are available for purchase until 8 p.m.
Parking is available for a $8 fee at the War Memorial, free street parking can be found at the lakefront area and access to area via the walking/bike path.
List of resource participants:
- VA Suicide Prevention
- Veteran Benefits Administration
- PACT Act
- Vet Center
- Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs
- Milwaukee County Veteran Service Office
- VA Foster Homes
- Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management
- DAV Milwaukee Chapter 19
- Mental Health America of Wisconsin's R&R House
- ComForCare
- Rogers Behavioral Health
- BRAVE Program (MCW)
- Capt John D Mason Veteran Peer Outreach Program
- Veterans Upward Bound Program
- Wehr Nature Center
- Drug free pain relief H-Wave
- National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
- Healing Warrior Hearts