Veteran Resources Fair: Music in the Garden FREE Admission When: Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Milwaukee War Memorial 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive Milwaukee, WI





Join us, 6-8 p.m. on August 15 at a Veteran Resource Fair at “Music in the Garden,” a free, family-friendly outdoor music event in support of Veterans at Milwaukee’s lakefront near the War Memorial.

Presented by the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force, the event takes place in the War Memorial Beer Garden area, northeast of the War Memorial building, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

The event includes information and resources for Veterans and their families. It’s also a great place for Veterans to come together, connect and share stories.

Live music provided by Inner Ally, which specializes in classic rock from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

Refreshments are available for purchase until 8 p.m.

Parking is available for a $8 fee at the War Memorial, free street parking can be found at the lakefront area and access to area via the walking/bike path.

List of resource participants:

VA Suicide Prevention

Veteran Benefits Administration

PACT Act

Vet Center

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Milwaukee County Veteran Service Office

VA Foster Homes

Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management

DAV Milwaukee Chapter 19

Mental Health America of Wisconsin's R&R House

ComForCare

Rogers Behavioral Health

BRAVE Program (MCW)

Capt John D Mason Veteran Peer Outreach Program

Veterans Upward Bound Program

Wehr Nature Center

Drug free pain relief H-Wave

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Healing Warrior Hearts

