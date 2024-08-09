Women's Health virtual focus group: Understanding Stress & Continuous Improvement

Attention female Veterans!

When: Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT





Milwaukee VA will hold a Women's Health virtual focus group 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 to discuss Understanding Stress & Continuous Improvement to make forward progress.

To participate, Join the Teams call during the event timeframe via the Event Link or dial in by phone:

1-872-701-0185

Phone conference ID: 894 984 62#

For additional information contact Women's Health at 414-384-2000, ext. 45665 or email IAMAFEMALEVETERAN@va.gov.

Share this event with any female Veteran that may be interested in learning information on this topic.



