Women's Health virtual focus group: Understanding Stress & Continuous Improvement
Attention female Veterans!
When:
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Milwaukee VA will hold a Women's Health virtual focus group 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28 to discuss Understanding Stress & Continuous Improvement to make forward progress.
To participate, Join the Teams call during the event timeframe via the Event Link or dial in by phone:
1-872-701-0185
Phone conference ID: 894 984 62#
For additional information contact Women's Health at 414-384-2000, ext. 45665 or email IAMAFEMALEVETERAN@va.gov.
Share this event with any female Veteran that may be interested in learning information on this topic.